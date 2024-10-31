GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police recover ₹1.14 crore from private school in Ranchi

The owner of the school, associated with a political party, has been detained and questioning is under way

Published - October 31, 2024 03:08 am IST - Patna

Amit Bhelari

Acting on a tip-off, the Ranchi Police on Wednesday recovered ₹1.14 crore in cash stashed at the G.D. Goenka school allegedly for the purpose of ongoing Assembly elections.

The money was seized from the private school located in the Namkum area of the State capital. A police team conducted the raids at the school in the presence of senior officials and after searching 25 classrooms, the money was recovered from the vice-principal’s office on the ground floor of the school.

Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Sinha said, “Our flying squad team searched the G.D. Goenka school and recovered the cash ₹1.14 crore from the school premises. This money was to be used to influence the Assembly elections. Further investigation is going on.”

Asked about the involvement of any political party, Mr. Singh said questioning of the school management was under way and further details would be shared later.

Around 100 policemen reached the school in 10 to 12 vehicles to conduct the raids but the school was closed due to Deepavali, so the cleaners inside were asked to open the gate.

After completing the legal formalities, the police team searched the rooms for nearly two hours but did not find anything.

The policemen got suspicious after seeing the vice-principal’s room locked, after which the school owner was called on the spot and the rooms were opened. When the police searched the room, the amount was found in a briefcase along with four bottles of foreign liquor.

A machine was called from the State Bank of India to count the amount and the Income Tax Department was also informed about the raids following which I-T officials also joined the search.

The school owner Madan Singh of Ranchi has been detained for questioning. Sources in the police said Mr. Singh was associated with a political party, however they did not name it. His house in the Chutia locality was also searched but the police did not find anything over there.

Published - October 31, 2024 03:08 am IST

