PM Modi says JMM, RJD and Congress are Jharkhand’s three biggest enemies

In the run up to the Assembly election in Jharkhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (September 15, 2024) kicked off BJP’s election campaign while addressing the BJP Parivartan Maharally at Gopal Maidan in Jamshedpur.

He lashed out at Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) led Hemant Soren government, accusing that Jharkhand has three biggest enemies — JMM, Rasthriya Janata (RJD) and Congress.

Mr. Modi alleged that the most dishonest and highly corrupt party and family in this country is the Congress.

“The one most corrupt family and party in this country is the Congress. All streams of corruption originate from there and these JMM people also take training from the same school called Congress School of Corruption,” Mr. Modi said.

He also raised the issue of Bangladeshi infiltrators in Santhal Pargana alleging JMM standing with Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators.

“Infiltration is the biggest issue in Jharkhand, recently Jharkhand High Court gave order for probe on infiltration but JMM government is not ready to accept that there is infiltration. Santhal Pargana and Kohlan region is affected with Bangladeshi Rohingiya Demographic is changing rapidly in the region. Tribal population is decreasing in Santhal Pargana, lands are being grabbed, infiltrators capturing land and atrocities on daughters have increased. People are feeling insecure,” Mr. Modi said.

He further said, “These infiltrators and fundamentalists are taking over JMM as well. Their people have even entered the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. Do you know why this happened? Because the ghost of Congress has entered into JMM. When the ghost of Congress enters into any party, appeasement becomes the only agenda of that party,” Mr. Modi said.

He urged the gathering not to give vote to JMM and Congress in the coming assembly election. Mr. Modi claimed that JMM made their politics shine with the votes of the tribals and today standing with those who have occupied the forest land of the tribals.

He also used the opportunity to attack the Jharkhand Chief Minister over the issue of Champai Soren who has recently joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after quitting JMM.

“We have seen how Champai Soren was humiliated and removed from the post of the Chief Minister. Is Champai Soren not a tribe? Even Sita Soren was humiliated by her family,” Mr. Modi said.

Both Champai Soren and Sita Soren, the daughter in law of JMM founder Shibu Soren were present on the stage.

Attacking the State government over the death of excise constable candidates, Mr. Modi said that it was very unfortunate that due to poor management of the state government 15 youths died. He promised when BJP will form the government in Jharkhand, this matter would be investigated thoroughly.

He accused that the only work JMM has done in the last five years is looting the state and even land of the army. Taking a dig at the Congress party, Mr. Modi said that these people are responsible for looting the treasury of the country and Jharkhand.

With the visit of Mr. Modi, the BJP is trying their best to bounce back in the Kolhan region where there are 14 assembly seats out of which 9 is reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) and 1 for Scheduled Caste (SC), the remaining four seats are general seats.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, BJP did not get a single seat in Kolhan. Most of the seats here are occupied by JMM and Congress. Champai Soren is also known as the Kolhan Tiger.

Earlier in the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off six Vande Bharat trains and laid the foundation stone of several other railway projects of ₹650 crore apart from distributing sanction letters to 20,000 Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Gramin (PMAY-G) beneficiaries from Ranchi.

Though the programme was organised at Tatanagar railway station but due to heavy rain his chopper could not take off due to poor visibility and inclement weather condition. Even his road show in Jamshedpur was cancelled due to heavy rain and continuous rainfall. Later Mr. Modi went to Jamshedpur by road.