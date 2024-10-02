ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi, in Jharkhand, says population of Hindus, Adivasis on decline

Updated - October 02, 2024 05:59 pm IST - Hazaribag (Jharkhand)

PM Modi accuses the ruling JMM in Jharkhand of engaging in “vote bank politics” by “supporting infiltrators”

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering during laying of foundation stone and inauguration of various development works, in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, on October 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (October 2, 2024) cautioned that the population of Hindus and Adivasis in Jharkhand is declining and accused the JMM-led coalition government of engaging in dangerous "vote bank politics" by supporting infiltrators at the expense of the State’s identity, culture, and heritage.

ADVERTISEMENT

He asserted that it was time to "throw such forces out" to protect "mati, beti, roti" (land, daughter, bread).

‘Rat-like’ RSS invaded Jharkhand, BJP bought some leaders: Hemant Soren

"The time is ripe for 'Parivartan' in Jharkhand to safeguard 'beti, mati, roti' and combat corruption. The JMM-led coalition is playing a dangerous game, jeopardising the identity, culture, and traditions of the people while patronising infiltrators," Mr. Modi said during the concluding programme of the BJP's Parivartan Yatra, which covered approximately 5,400 km across all 81 assembly segments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Modi criticised the coalition for being insensitive, citing the deaths of several aspirants during recruitment drives for excise constables.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

This visit marks Mr. Modi's second trip to Jharkhand in about two weeks, as elections for the 81-member Assembly approach, with the current Vidhan Sabha’s tenure set to expire on January 5.

JMM-led alliance patronising infiltrators in Jharkhand for votes: J.P. Nadda

Upon arrival, Mr. Modi greeted large crowds from a special open vehicle and engaged with members of the tribal community. Women presented him with a 'kalash' filled with soil collected during the 'Parivartan Yatra' as a symbol of their commitment to protecting 'mati, beti, roti.'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had previously flagged off the BJP's Parivartan Yatra on September 20 from Sahibganj, with six yatras launched across the State to cover all 81 Assembly seats in 24 districts, culminating today.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US