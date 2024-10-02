PM Modi, in Jharkhand, says population of Hindus, Adivasis on decline

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (October 2, 2024) cautioned that the population of Hindus and Adivasis in Jharkhand is declining and accused the JMM-led coalition government of engaging in dangerous "vote bank politics" by supporting infiltrators at the expense of the State’s identity, culture, and heritage.

He asserted that it was time to "throw such forces out" to protect "mati, beti, roti" (land, daughter, bread).

"The time is ripe for 'Parivartan' in Jharkhand to safeguard 'beti, mati, roti' and combat corruption. The JMM-led coalition is playing a dangerous game, jeopardising the identity, culture, and traditions of the people while patronising infiltrators," Mr. Modi said during the concluding programme of the BJP's Parivartan Yatra, which covered approximately 5,400 km across all 81 assembly segments.

Mr. Modi criticised the coalition for being insensitive, citing the deaths of several aspirants during recruitment drives for excise constables.

This visit marks Mr. Modi's second trip to Jharkhand in about two weeks, as elections for the 81-member Assembly approach, with the current Vidhan Sabha’s tenure set to expire on January 5.

Upon arrival, Mr. Modi greeted large crowds from a special open vehicle and engaged with members of the tribal community. Women presented him with a 'kalash' filled with soil collected during the 'Parivartan Yatra' as a symbol of their commitment to protecting 'mati, beti, roti.'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had previously flagged off the BJP's Parivartan Yatra on September 20 from Sahibganj, with six yatras launched across the State to cover all 81 Assembly seats in 24 districts, culminating today.

