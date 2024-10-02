GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi, in Jharkhand, says population of Hindus, Adivasis on decline

PM Modi accuses the ruling JMM in Jharkhand of engaging in “vote bank politics” by “supporting infiltrators”

Updated - October 02, 2024 05:59 pm IST - Hazaribag (Jharkhand)

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering during laying of foundation stone and inauguration of various development works, in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, on October 2, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering during laying of foundation stone and inauguration of various development works, in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, on October 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (October 2, 2024) cautioned that the population of Hindus and Adivasis in Jharkhand is declining and accused the JMM-led coalition government of engaging in dangerous "vote bank politics" by supporting infiltrators at the expense of the State’s identity, culture, and heritage.

He asserted that it was time to "throw such forces out" to protect "mati, beti, roti" (land, daughter, bread).

‘Rat-like’ RSS invaded Jharkhand, BJP bought some leaders: Hemant Soren

"The time is ripe for 'Parivartan' in Jharkhand to safeguard 'beti, mati, roti' and combat corruption. The JMM-led coalition is playing a dangerous game, jeopardising the identity, culture, and traditions of the people while patronising infiltrators," Mr. Modi said during the concluding programme of the BJP's Parivartan Yatra, which covered approximately 5,400 km across all 81 assembly segments.

Mr. Modi criticised the coalition for being insensitive, citing the deaths of several aspirants during recruitment drives for excise constables.

This visit marks Mr. Modi's second trip to Jharkhand in about two weeks, as elections for the 81-member Assembly approach, with the current Vidhan Sabha’s tenure set to expire on January 5.

JMM-led alliance patronising infiltrators in Jharkhand for votes: J.P. Nadda

Upon arrival, Mr. Modi greeted large crowds from a special open vehicle and engaged with members of the tribal community. Women presented him with a 'kalash' filled with soil collected during the 'Parivartan Yatra' as a symbol of their commitment to protecting 'mati, beti, roti.'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had previously flagged off the BJP's Parivartan Yatra on September 20 from Sahibganj, with six yatras launched across the State to cover all 81 Assembly seats in 24 districts, culminating today.

Published - October 02, 2024 05:56 pm IST

Related Topics

Assembly Elections / Jharkhand / Narendra Modi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.