Passenger train coach derails in Jharkhand, none hurt

Published - November 19, 2024 06:35 pm IST - Ranchi

The train was on its way to Bardhaman junction in West Bengal from Jhajha in Bihar when it was hit by the asbestos-filled truck.

PTI

A coach of a passenger train derailed after being hit by a truck in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district on Tuesday (November 19, 2024), an official said.

However, there were no reports of any injury due to the incident, which took place at Rohini Nawadih railway crossing on the Madhupur-Jasidih section around 2 p.m., he said.

“The gatesman was lowering the barrier of a level crossing when the truck tried to cross it and hit the train. Four wheels of the first coach derailed. However, no casualty or injury was reported,” Eastern Railways CPRO Kaushik Mitra told PTI.

He said a team has been sent to the spot to lift the coach with the help of a crane.

Normal movement on the track will be restored soon, the official said.

