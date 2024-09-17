Odisha Governor asks State govt. to probe into death of student from Jharkhand 

The office of the Odisha Governor has asked the State government to ensure an impartial probe into the death of a student hailing from Jharkhand in a city-based engineering college.

The deceased identified as Abhishek Rabi had taken admission in the Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER) on September 10 and his body was found near his hostel.

In a statement, Raj Bhawan said, “The body was discovered in suspicious circumstances, three days after his admission. The State government has been requested to take appropriate step for a fair investigation into the incident.” Odisha government Raghubar Das is former Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

Odisha Raj Bhawan intervened in the matter a day after Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren requested his counterpart Odisha CM Mohan Majhi to order a high level inquiry into death of engineering student from Ranchi and take strong action against culprit.

The ITER college sources said he city police registered case of unnatural death case and were investigating into the incident. The college did not have anything to say on the matter, an ITER spokesperson said.