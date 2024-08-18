Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren says ‘no idea’ about speculations on joining BJP

JMM leader and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Saturday (August 17, 2024) said he had no idea over speculations about him joining the BJP.

Some media reports had on Friday (August 16, 2024) claimed that Mr. Soren could join the saffron party ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly elections.

“I don’t know anything about such speculations and reports... I am where I am...” he told reporters before leaving for Jamshedpur.

Mr. Soren also said that his meeting with former JMM legislator Lobin Hembrom, who is reportedly in touch with BJP leaders, was a routine affair.

"He [Hembrom] met me, but we had routine discussions," he said.

Mr. Hembrom was recently disqualified as a JMM MLA under the anti-defection law.

