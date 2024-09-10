NHRC notice to Jharkhand over neglect in treating pregnant woman

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) issued notice to the Jharkhand government over an incident in which a pregnant woman, in labour pain, was not attended to for about 27 hours at the MGM hospital, Jamshedpur. The laxity led to the death of the infant in mother’s womb.

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman was referred to the hospital by a community health centre for better medical care where she was reportedly made to lie on the floor as there was no bed available. Having received no treatment, her child died in the womb the next day. It was also reported that another woman who had given birth to a child was being treated on the floor.

Observing that the incidents at the government hospital raise a serious issue of violation of human rights, the NHRC issued notice to the Chief Secretary, Government of Jharkhand, calling for a detailed report within two weeks.

The government has been asked to include in the report the status of the health of the woman and the availability of beds as well as other facilities in government hospitals. The report should also mention if any compensation has been paid to the aggrieved family.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.