NHRC notice to Jharkhand over neglect in treating pregnant woman

The woman, in labour pain, was not attended to for about 27 hours at MGM hospital, Jamshedpur, which led to the death of the infant in mother’s womb

Updated - September 10, 2024 09:00 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
National Human Rights Commission.

National Human Rights Commission. | Photo Credit: V. Sudershan

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) issued notice to the Jharkhand government over an incident in which a pregnant woman, in labour pain, was not attended to for about 27 hours at the MGM hospital, Jamshedpur. The laxity led to the death of the infant in mother’s womb.

The woman was referred to the hospital by a community health centre for better medical care where she was reportedly made to lie on the floor as there was no bed available. Having received no treatment, her child died in the womb the next day. It was also reported that another woman who had given birth to a child was being treated on the floor.

Observing that the incidents at the government hospital raise a serious issue of violation of human rights, the NHRC issued notice to the Chief Secretary, Government of Jharkhand, calling for a detailed report within two weeks.

The government has been asked to include in the report the status of the health of the woman and the availability of beds as well as other facilities in government hospitals. The report should also mention if any compensation has been paid to the aggrieved family.

Published - September 10, 2024 08:46 pm IST

