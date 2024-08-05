ADVERTISEMENT

NDRF team rescues 26 villagers stranded in flood waters in Jharkhand's Garhwa

Updated - August 05, 2024 11:59 am IST

Published - August 05, 2024 11:58 am IST - Garhwa

“All the villagers are safe and there is no loss of life or property”

PTI

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on August 5 rescued 26 villagers stranded in flood waters in Jharkhand's Garhwa district, officials said.

Twenty-six persons of six families have been stranded in flood waters of the Sone river near Hariharpur police outpost since August 4 evening.

"The NDRF team rescued 26 persons trapped in floods in Sone River near Hariharpur this morning around 7:30 a.m. As soon as information reached us, we sent an NDRF rescue team and they were evacuated," Garhwa Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar Pandey said.

All the villagers are safe and there is no loss of life or property, Mr. Pandey said.

