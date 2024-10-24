GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NDA known for development, JMM-led alliance for corruption: Chirag Paswan

He said that people would have to choose between development and corruption in the upcoming Assembly polls in the State

Published - October 24, 2024 07:00 pm IST - Chatra (Jharkhand)

PTI
Union Minister and National President of LJP (Ram Vilas) Chirag Paswan during a public meeting in support of his party candidate Janardan Paswan ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly polls, in Chatra district, on October 24, 2024.

Union Minister and National President of LJP (Ram Vilas) Chirag Paswan during a public meeting in support of his party candidate Janardan Paswan ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly polls, in Chatra district, on October 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union minister Chirag Paswan on Thursday (October 24, 2024) claimed that the NDA is known for development, and the JMM-led alliance for corruption.

He said that people would have to choose between development and corruption in the upcoming Assembly polls in the State.

Jharkhand Assembly elections: NDA announces seat-sharing arrangement

Mr. Paswan was addressing a rally in Jharkhand's Chatra district seeking votes for Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) candidate Janardan Paswan, who filed his nomination papers on Thursday for Chatra Assembly seat.

The LJP (RV) is contesting the Jharkhand Assembly polls only on one seat under National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"India progressed rapidly on the path of development in the past five years, while Jharkhand moved backwards during the same period. We feel ashamed that the chief minister of Jharkhand had to go to jail on corruption charges," Mr. Paswan said.

He said that on one hand, there is discussion about development initiated by Modi government and on the other, corruption of the Hemant Soren-led government is also being discussed.

"In this election, people have to choose between development and corruption. I don't think it's a hard choice. They will go for development," he said.

He appealed to voters to exercise their franchise in favour of the LJP candidate.

Also read | NDA ally AJSU releases first list of 8 candidates for Jharkhand Assembly polls

As per the BJP-led NDA's seat-sharing arrangement in Jharkhand, the saffron party will contest 68 seats, the AJSU Party will field candidates in 10 segments, the JD(U) in two, and the LJP (Ram Vilas) in one.

The Jharkhand Assembly polls will be held in two phases – November 13 and November 20 – while votes will be counted on November 23.

The nomination process for the first phase started on October 18 and will conclude on October 25, while the same for the second phase began on October 22 and will continue till October 29.

October 24, 2024

