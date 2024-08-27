Navy team pulls out wreckage of missing aircraft from Chandil dam in Jharkhand

Indian Navy personnel pulled out the wreckage of the missing two-seater aircraft from the Chandil dam in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, an official said on Tuesday.

The aircraft went missing after it took off from Sonari Aerodrome in Jamshedpur on August 20. The bodies of pilot Capt Jeet Satru and trainee pilot Subrodeep Dutta were recovered on August 22 by NDRF team.

Search operation by the Indian Navy team in the Chandil dam began around 10 a.m. on Monday after it located the Cessna-152 aircraft a day before, the official said.

Navy personnel pulled out the wreckage of the aircraft on Monday night with the help of a balloon from 15-18 metres depth of the dam. The aircraft crashed into the reservoir soon after taking off from Sonari Aerodrome.

The aircraft belonged to the private aviation company 'Alchemist Aviation Private Limited'.