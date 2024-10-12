GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NABARD sanctions ₹770 crore for two irrigation projects in Jharkhand

These projects were approved under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) for the 2024-25 fiscal year

Published - October 12, 2024 12:29 pm IST - Ranchi

PTI
Representational image. File

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) on Saturday (October 12, 2024) said it has sanctioned ₹770 crore financial assistance for the construction of two irrigation projects in Jharkhand.

These projects were approved under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

"NABARD has sanctioned financial assistance of ₹769.58 crore for construction of two irrigation projects in Palamu and Giridih districts under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund during FY 2024-25," S K Jahagirdar, Chief General Manager, NABARD Jharkhand Regional Office, said.

Once completed, the project in Palamu will provide irrigation to an additional 11,000 hectares of land through pipelines across eight blocks in the district.

CM unveils pylon of SRLIP, three pumps of the lift irrigation project operationalised in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem

The megalift irrigation project in Giridih will cover 165 of the 197 villages in Pirtand block, leading to the development of 10,158 hectares of cultivable command area.

Both projects are expected to significantly enhance agricultural activities in these districts, according to NABARD.

The routine announcement by NABARD came as the state is gearing up for assembly elections, expected to be held this year.

The tenure of the current Jharkhand assembly of 81 members is due to expire on January 5, 2025.

"With this sanction, NABARD's support to Jharkhand under RIDF during FY 2024-25 has reached ₹1,017 crore. The support provided to Jharkhand since the inception of the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund now stands at around ₹24,300 crore," the bank said in a statement.

Published - October 12, 2024 12:29 pm IST

Related Topics

Jharkhand / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.