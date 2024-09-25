ADVERTISEMENT

M.S. Ramachandra Rao sworn in as Chief Justice of Jharkhand HC

Published - September 25, 2024 11:16 am IST - Ranchi

He headed the Himachal Pradesh High Court

PTI

Newly-appointed Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court M.S. Ramchandra Rao arrives at Birsa Munda Airport, in Ranchi, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court here on Wednesday (September 25, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar administered the oath of office to Justice Rao at the Raj Bhavan here.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his cabinet colleagues, several judges and senior government officials attended the swearing-in ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Justices were appointed in seven High Courts on September 21.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Justice Rao, who headed the Himachal Pradesh High Court, had been assigned the role of the Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court.

His transfer came days after the Jharkhand government moved the Supreme Court against the BJP-led Centre for not implementing the apex court collegium's recommendation to send Justice Rao to head the State High Court.

The appointments came after the Supreme Court Collegium amended some of its July 11 recommendations earlier this month.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Jharkhand

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US