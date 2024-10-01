GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Modi to address BJP workers in poll-bound Jharkhand on October, second visit in 17 days

The Prime Minister will visit the North Chotanagpur division, a BJP stronghold with 25 Assembly constituencies. He will also launch projects worth ₹83,300 crore from the State.

Updated - October 01, 2024 08:41 pm IST - Ranchi

Amit Bhelari
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the crowd during a public meeting ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Jamshedpur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the crowd during a public meeting ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Jamshedpur. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound Jharkhand for a second time in 17 days and address the closing ceremony of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ‘Parivartan Yatra’ in Hazaribagh on Wednesday (October 2, 2024). He will launch and inaugurate projects worth ₹83,300 crore.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Mr. Modi will launch the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan with a total outlay of ₹79,150 crore. The scheme will cover 63,000 villages benefitting more than 5 crore tribal people in 549 districts and 2,740 blocks across 30 States and Union Territories.

NDA allies have almost completed seat sharing talks in Jharkhand: Himanta Biswa Sarma

“It aims to attain saturation of critical gaps in social infrastructure, health, education, livelihood, through 25 interventions implemented by various 17 Ministries and Department of Government of India,” the government said in a statement.

“In order to boost the educational infrastructure for the tribal communities, Prime Minister will inaugurate 40 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) and lay the foundation stone for 25 EMRS worth over ₹2,800 crore,” the statement added.

The statement said that the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple projects under Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan. It includes more than 1,380km of roads, 120 Anganwadis, 250 multi-purpose centres and 10 school hostels.

Mr. Modi will arrive in Ranchi on a special flight. Drones, paragliding and hot air balloons have been prohibited in and around the Birsa Munda Airport.

He will visit the North Chotanagpur division, a BJP stronghold. With seven districts -- Dhanbad, Bokaro, Hazaribagh, Koderma, Giridih, Chatra and Ramgarh -- it is the biggest division in the State and has four Lok Sabha and 25 Assembly seats. In the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA had won all four seats. In the 2019 Assembly election, the BJP won more than half the seats.

Published - October 01, 2024 08:33 pm IST

