ADVERTISEMENT

Missing aircraft: NDRF to join search operations in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan

Published - August 21, 2024 11:00 am IST - Jamshedpur

“Search operations for the missing aircraft were carried out till the midnight of August 20,” sub-divisional police officer (Chandil) Sunil Kumar Rajwar said

PTI

The SDPO said NDRF team from Ranchi will join in the search operation on August 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: Photo credit: X/@NDRFHQ

“A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team will join the search operations in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharswan district on Wednesday (August 21, 2024) to trace a two-seater aircraft that went missing after it took off from an aerodrome in Jamshedpur,” a police officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Search operations for the missing aircraft were carried out on Tuesday (August 20, 2024) till midnight, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) (Chandil) Sunil Kumar Rajwar told PTI. The SDPO said NDRF team from Ranchi will join in the search operation on Wednesday.

“A massive search operation is being conducted in Chandil dam in Seraikela-Kharswan district after locals claimed that they saw the debris of the aircraft in the reservoir,” superintendent of police (Seraikela-Kharswan) Mukesh Kumar Lunayat told PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, East Singhbhum district Deputy Commissioner Ananya Mittal told PTI that the last location of the aircraft, which belonged to Alchemist Aviation company, was detected near Nimdih under Chandil sub-division of Seraikela-Kharswan district, by the Air Traffic Control at Sonari Aerodrome.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The administrations of the East Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharswan districts, police and the Forest Department were searching for the aircraft. Besides the areas near Nimdih, searches were also being conducted in adjoining Purulia district of West Bengal,” he said.

“The aircraft, reported to be a Cessna 152 owned by flying school Alchemist Aviation, took off from the Sonari aerodrome in Jamshedpur around 11 a.m. on Tuesday with a pilot and trainee on board,” they said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US