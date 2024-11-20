 />
Maoists torch five trucks in Jharkhand’s Latehar, hours before second phase of Assembly polls

“The incident occurred in Laat forest under the jurisdiction of Herhanj Police Station around 1.30 a.m.,” a senior officer said

Published - November 20, 2024 12:16 pm IST - Latehar (Jharkhand)

PTI
Representational image only.

“Hours before the commencement of the second and final phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections on Wednesday (November 20, 2024), five trucks were torched allegedly by Maoists in Latehar district,” police said.

“The incident occurred in Laat forest under the jurisdiction of Herhanj Police Station around 1.30 a.m.,” a senior officer said. The trucks were deployed in coal transportation at the Tubed coal project in Latehar.

Also read | Jharkhand Assembly election: Amid ‘infiltrator’ rhetoric, campaigns take different shapes in villages across Santhal Pargana

“The trucks were returning after dumping coal when they were set on fire by members of the banned Jharkhand Prastuti Committee (JPC), a splinter group of Maoists. “An investigation has been initiated and raids are being conducted to arrest the perpetrators of the crime,” Latehar Superintendent of Police Kumar Gaurav said.

“The Maoists left a pamphlet at the spot in which they threatened to stop the work of loading and transporting at the Tubed coal project until talks are held with the banned outfit,” he said.

According to truck drivers, around 12 Maoists arrived in the forest and started firing indiscriminately. "Truck drivers were asked to get down from their vehicles. Several rounds of bullets were fired before the trucks were torched," another officer said.

Polling for 38 Assembly seats in the second and final phase of the Jharkhand elections is under way on Wednesday (November 20, 2024), amid tight security arrangements. Voting began at 7 a.m. in 14,218 booths across 12 districts and will continue till 5 p.m. Latehar went to poll in the first phase of elections, which were held on November 13.

