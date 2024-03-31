GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Maoist carrying ₹5 lakh bounty on head arrested in Jharkhand

The Maoist was identified as Nageshwar Bhokta alias Nageshwar Ganjhu.

March 31, 2024 02:59 am | Updated 02:59 am IST - Latehar (Jharkhand)

PTI

A member of the banned CPI (Maoist), who was carrying a bounty of ₹5 lakh on his head, was arrested in Jharkhand’s Latehar district, police said on March 30.

The Maoist was identified as Nageshwar Bhokta alias Nageshwar Ganjhu, a self-styled sub-zonal commander of the outfit, and was wanted in 11 cases registered in several police stations in the district, a senior officer said.

Latehar Superintendent of Police Anjani Anjan said Bhokta was arrested from Mirchaiya forest in the Garu Police Station area on March 29.

"We have got a tip-off about the presence of CPI Maoist's regional committee member Chhotu Kharwar in Lohargarha and Mirchaiya forest with his squad to carry out some operations aimed at causing harm to the security forces during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Accordingly, a team was sent to the forest," he said.

As members of the Maoist group saw the police personnel, they started running away but the sub-zonal commander could not escape from there and he was caught, the police officer said.

