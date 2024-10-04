Lone NCP MLA along with his son joins BJP in poll-bound Jharkhand

In Jharkhand, lone Nationalist Congress Party (NCP- Ajit Pawar group) MLA Kamlesh Kumar Singh on Friday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of party’s State unit president Babulal Marandi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who is also the co-incharge of Jharkhand election.

Mr. Singh, who represents the Hussainabad Assembly constituency of Palamu district, was also the State president of NCP in Jharkhand. Last year, he withdrew his support to the Hemant Soren government alleging that the government did not do any work.

His son and NCP’s State spokesperson Surya Singh also joined the BJP at the party office along with hundreds of supporters in Ranchi.

“I am feeling proud today to join India’s biggest political party which is led by one of the biggest leaders of the world Prime Minister Narendra Modiji. In the last five years, people have been living under terror and Bangladeshi infiltrators are settling in Jharkhand. Everyone knows what is happening in Santhal Pargana where the demographic is changing,” Mr. Singh said.

Mr. Sarma welcomed Mr. Singh saying that he was always standing with the BJP on every occasion be it the Rajya Sabha election or any issue in the Jharkhand Assembly.

“Kamlesh Singh was unofficially with us and today he has officially joined BJP. Soon the dates of the Jharkhand election will be announced and those who have joined the party must work hard to make the party stronger. BJP is the party which gives a platform for the party workers to work. The only target of the BJP is to get the majority in Jharkhand,” Mr. Sarma said while addressing the media.

He further added that the NCP is already a partner of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and before taking him to the party, talks were also held with the NCP leaders.

Mr. Marandi echoed the same about Mr. Singh that he was always available whenever the party required him.

