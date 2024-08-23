JMM workers take out marches across Jharkhand against BJP-led Centre's policies

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) workers on Friday (August 23, 2024) held protest marches across the State against the policies of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

JMM workers took out 'Jharkhand Adhikar Marches' in various districts to protest against the Centre's policies and protect the rights of the state's citizens, a JMM leader said.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren attacked the BJP over the BYJM's ‘Yuva Aakrosh Rally", claiming that the saffron party would get a befitting reply for its "conspiracy" against the State government.

"We have the blessings of the people, a befitting reply will be given to the opposition for its conspiracy," he said in a post on X.

The CM also said: "Only Jharkhandis (Inhabitants of Jharkhand) will rule Jharkhand. BJP leaders in the state, who take orders from Gujarat and Assam, will be wiped out." The youth wing of the BJP took out the rally against alleged injustice by the JMM-led government in the State.

Earlier Mr. Soren took a dig at the rally and alleged that "they (BJP) have ruined the future of youths across the country. And, now they are taking out the 'Yuva Aakrosh Rally'. Recruitments have almost dried up in major employment-intensive sectors such as defence, railway, coal and banks".

During a government function in Palamu on Thursday (August 22, 2024), Mr. Soren said his government has already given jobs to thousands of youths and added that the JMM would take out marches in districts to protest against BJP's attempts to "divide people based on religion".