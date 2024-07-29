GIFT a SubscriptionGift
JMM protests Nishikant Dubey’s UT demand for Jharkhand; BJP says it’s his ‘personal’ remark

Staging a protest outside the Assembly, State Minister Deepak Birua said the BJP wants to divide Jharkhand in the name of infiltration.

Published - July 29, 2024 01:08 pm IST - Ranchi

PTI
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. File

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on July 29 protested outside the Assembly in Ranchi against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's statement in Lok Sabha, demanding parts of Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar be declared a Union Territory to check infiltration from Bangladesh.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on July 25, Mr. Dubey demanded that a Union Territory be formed with Malda and Murshidabad districts of West Bengal, Araria, Kishanganj and Katihar districts of Bihar and Santhal Parganas region of Jharkhand. He claimed that the population of tribals in the Santhal Parganas region was on a decline due to the growing influx of "Bangladeshi infiltrators".

Staging a protest outside the Assembly, State Minister Deepak Birua said the BJP wants to divide Jharkhand in the name of infiltration. "The BJP has cleared its intention in Parliament. We will not allow the BJP to divide the State," he said.

On the other side, State BJP president Babulal Marandi said Mr. Dubey’s statement in Parliament was his ‘personal’ remark. “The BJP has nothing to do with it,” he told reporters.

BJP legislators, however, staged a demonstration outside the Assembly, claiming that the ruling alliance led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren was protecting the Bangladeshi infiltrators. BJP MLA Anant Ojha said the tribal population was dwindling in Santhal Parganas.

"Tribal students were beaten up when they decided to stage a rally against Bangladeshi infiltrators," he claimed. The BJP legislators demanded the implementation of NRC in the region.

The JMM, meanwhile, tried to distance itself from Congress MLA Shilpi Neha Tirkey's statement that the influx of people from Bihar was resulting in a change in the demography of Jharkhand.

"The alliance has nothing to do with her statement. We are Jharkhandi by birth and heart," State Minister Mithilesh Thakur said.

