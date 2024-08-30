GIFT a SubscriptionGift
JMM MLA Ramdas Soren takes oath as Minister, replaces Champai Soren in Jharkhand Cabinet

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Ramdas Soren at a function in Raj Bhavan in Ranchi.

Published - August 30, 2024 11:14 am IST - Ranchi

PTI
Photo taken from Facebook page.

Photo taken from Facebook page.

JMM legislator Ramdas Soren on Friday (August 30, 2024) took oath as a Minister in the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand.

The Ghatshila MLA replaced former Chief Minister Champai Soren in the state cabinet.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Ramdas Soren at a function in Raj Bhavan in Ranchi in the presence of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, senior leaders of the JMM-led alliance and several government officials.

Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren likely to join BJP, says all options are open

Ramdas Soren was inducted into the State cabinet after Mr. Champai Soren resigned as a Minister and an MLA on Wednesday. He is scheduled to join the BJP this afternoon.

Mr. Champai Soren, who had taken oath as a Minister in the Hemant Soren cabinet last month, also quit the JMM on Wednesday, claiming that the State government's “present style of functioning and policies” compelled him to leave the party he served for many years.

Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren to form new political party

Champai Soren became the Chief Minister of Jharkhand on February 2, shortly after Hemant Soren resigned as the CM before being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

Mr. Champai quit the post on July 3 and Hemant took oath as the CM again on July 4, after he was released on bail.

Jharkhand / Jharkhand Mukti Morcha

