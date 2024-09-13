GIFT a SubscriptionGift
JMM-led alliance ‘patronising’ Bangladeshi ‘infiltrators’ in Jharkhand for ‘vote bank’: BJP’s Amar Kumar Bauri

“There is also a “sizeable decrease” in the tribal population due to “high conversion of tribals and low birth rate” among them,” the BJP said in an affidavit

Published - September 13, 2024 11:21 am IST - Ranchi

PTI
Amar Kumar Bauri. File

Amar Kumar Bauri. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly Amar Kumar Bauri said the Central Government had informed the High Court that illegal Bangladeshi immigrants are living in the State, which the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led (JMM) alliance government has been denying for "vote bank".

In an affidavit filed before a division Bench of acting Chief Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad and Justice Arun Kumar Rai on Thursday (September 12, 2024), the Centre said Bangladeshis illegally entered Jharkhand through Sahebgunj and Pakur districts.

“There is also a “sizeable decrease” in the tribal population due to “high conversion of tribals and low birth rate” among them,” it said.

The senior BJP leader said they have been raising the issue for a long time but the JMM-led alliance government has been denying the threat of ‘infiltration’.

“The JMM-led government is engaged in patronising ‘Bangladeshi infiltrators’ in Jharkhand for vote bank and appeasement,” he alleged while addressing reporters at State BJP headquarters in Ranchi on Thursday (September 12, 2024.)

"According to the Centre, the total population in Santhal Pargana in 1961 was 23,22,092, in which the Hindu population stood at 90.37%, Muslim population at 9.43%, tribal population at 44.67% of the total population of Santhal pargana," Mr. Bauri said.

The senior BJP leader said, "In 2011, tribal population in Santhal stood at 28%, Hindus at 67.95%, while the Muslim population increased to 22.73%. In 1961, there were four per cent Christians in Santhal pargana, which increased to 20% in 2011." Mr. Bauri claimed that the decline was not natural but happened due to infiltration.

Reacting to the Centre’s affidavit, JMM Central spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said that if there was ‘infiltration’ in Jharkhand, the Union Home and Defence Ministries should take responsibility for this.

He alleged that the data, which was given, was intended to disturb the communal harmony of Jharkhand. "We have already said that BJP is going for communal polarisation ahead of the elections," he said.

Published - September 13, 2024 11:21 am IST

