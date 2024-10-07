JMM cries ‘violation of ECI rules’ as BJP registers people for poll promise scheme

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were engaged in a war of words on Monday (October 7) after the JMM accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of not acting against the BJP for flouting rules. Referring to the ECI as Kechuwa, which is the abbreviation of the Election Commission of India in Hindi but also means earthworm when used as a word, the JMM said the Kechuwa was silent while BJP leaders and turncoats continued to flout rules.

In a post on X, the JMM alleged that, in violation of ECI rules, forms were being distributed to people to register for Gogo-Didi Yojna, an election manifesto promise announced by the BJP to give ₹2,100 to women every month.

“The BJP is constantly flouting the rules of the ECIand the Commission is sleeping. After all, does the BJP have a special exemption to break rules? After all, why only 240 [referring to the Lok Sabha seats the party won]even after so many [election] discounts? The Election Commission says that no form can be filled. But BJP leaders and turncoats are continuously flouting the rule and the Kechuwa is silent. Chief Minister Hemant Soren should take cognisance, otherwise the INDIA bloc will also adopt such practices,” the JMM said in the social media post.

The party also posted a letter dated May 2, 2024 in which the ECI directed all political parties to cease enrolling/registering for post-election beneficiary-oriented schemes which have the potential of quid pro quo for voting and inducements amounting to bribery and corrupt practices.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren re-posted the JMM’s post and directed all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to take cognisance of the matter and ensure that all the rules of ECI are strictly followed.

“No one in Jharkhand has the freedom to break the rules of Kechuwa. All Deputy Commissioners should take strict action against the culprits and inform after filing a case under relevant sections,” Mr. Soren said.

Assam Chief Minister and BJP co-incharge for Jharkhand Assembly elections Himanta Biswa Sarma replied to Mr. Soren’s post, saying that the ECI’s Model Code of Conduct comes into effect from the date of issue of the election notification. Until the notification is issued, every political party has the right to conduct its programmes, he said. As long as they are not violating any rule or constitutional provision, any kind of interference in their activities will be considered illegal, Mr. Sarma said.

On Saturday (October 5, 2024), the BJP released a manifesto with five promises for the Jharkhand Assembly elections. The party promised Gogo-Didi Yojna to give women ₹2,100 every month. It is seen as a measure to counter Mr. Soren-led government’s ongoing scheme Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojna, under which ₹1,000 is given to women every month.

Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi slammed Mr. Soren over the direction given to officials. In a statement on X, Mr. Marandi said the Chief Minister is frustrated with the increasing support of the public for the BJP. It seems that Mr. Soren lacks constitutional knowledge and is surrounded by wrong advisors, he said.

“BJP is taking concrete steps towards empowering women through the Gogo-Didi Yojna. For this, BJP workers are actively getting the forms filled and the Hemant Soren government is making every effort to disrupt this public welfare scheme,” Mr. Marandi said in the post.

He also alleged that BJP workers are being implicated in false cases and harassed in various ways so that they stop the work.

“I want to warn Hemant Soren once again that no matter how many false cases you file, the BJP workers are not afraid of your repressive tactics and threats,” Mr. Marandi said.

He then appealed to BJP workers to ensure that the work of filling the forms of Gogo-Didi Yojana reaches every household. He said he will also go among “mothers and sisters” and get the Gogo Didi Yojana form filled for their development and progress.