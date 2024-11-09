JMM-Congress govt. turned Ranchi into Karachi: M.P. CM at Jharkhand poll rally

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Congress government in Jharkhand has turned the State capital Ranchi into Pakistan’s Karachi, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Friday as he accused the coalition of giving shelter to “Bangladeshi infiltrators”.

Mr. Yadav made the remarks addressing multiple election rallies in poll-bound Jharkhand and accused Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s government of providing facilities to people from Bangladesh in the greed of votes and power.

“For every government, the security of the country and state is the first, no government gives protection to infiltrators. But it is unfortunate that Congress and Hemant Soren deliberately gave protection to Bangladeshi infiltrators here. In the greed of power and votes, these people have deliberately given protection to Bangladeshi intruders,” Mr. Yadav said at campaign rallies for BJP candidates.

“This is the reason why the Hindu population in Jharkhand reduced from 44 percent in the past to 28 percent now while the Muslim population has increased by four [percentage points]. Our neighbouring country Pakistan is known for loot, lies, fraud and insult of Hindus. The Congress and Hemant Soren government has turned Ranchi into Karachi,” the BJP leader said, claiming a danger to Hindu culture, festivals and future generations if the public did not become alert now.

His predecessor in Madhya Pradesh, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also said at another rally that it was crucial to form a BJP government in Jharkhand and expel the “Bangladeshi infiltrators”.

“Our sisters and daughters are standing against this dishonest JMM-Congress government. This is to eradicate injustice and terror. We must protect our ‘roti, beti, and maati.’ This support is crucial to forming a BJP government here and expelling Bangladeshi infiltrators,” Mr. Chouhan said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Yadav also made remarks at the Gandhi family calling them the “fake Gandhis” and that the “greed for votes is not letting them leave the surname”.

“When a daughter gets married, her surname changes. But this family is such that even if the daughter goes to her in-laws’ house, she does not change her surname. They are afraid that if the surname is changed, their votes will be lost,” he said, in an apparent attack at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Jharkhand is scheduled to go to polls in two phases on November 13 and 20 with the BJP-led NDA is looking to oust the JMM-Congress alliance from power.