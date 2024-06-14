Keeping the Assembly election in mind, Jharkhand to create around 40,000 jobs by September

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Thursday instructed government officials to complete the appointment process for nearly 40,000 vacant posts in the State by September. He issued the order during a high-level review meeting with senior officials at the CM’s Secretariat in Ranchi and directed them to speed up the appointment process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Soren said the government is committed to provide jobs to the youth and vacancies in government departments will be filled as soon as possible. He directed the officials to complete the appointment process within the stipulated time frame.

In the meeting, Mr. Soren sought to know the status of various competitive examinations scheduled to be conducted by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). Keeping previous paper leak cases in mind, Mr. Soren directed the JSSC to maintain confidentiality and transparency in the examination process.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No irregularity will be tolerated in the examination. If incidents like paper leak occur, then strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty,” Mr. Soren said.

In January 2024, a paper leak in the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE) 2023 after led to the government setting up a Special Investigating Team (SIT) to probe the case. The examination was conducted by a private agency monitored by the JSSC and around 3 lakh aspirants had appeared for the exam. Then JSSC Chairman Neeraj Sinha had to resign following the leak.

Mr. Soren also gave instructions on the conduct of Jharkhand Excise Constable Competitive Examination-2023 (580 posts) and the Jharkhand Constable Competitive Examination-2023 (4,929 posts). He asked Jharkhand Director-General of Police (DGP) Ajay Kumar Singh and JSSC Chairman Prashant Kumar to ensure that the tests are held without delay.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the meeting, the DGP informed the CM that the physical efficiency test for candidates of the Jharkhand Excise Constable Competitive Examination will start this month and soon after its completion, the list of successful candidates will be made available to JSSC.

Mr. Kumar shared information about the examinations to be conducted by the Commission. He said the process is under way to fill over 35,000 posts. These include 1,868 posts through the Postgraduate-trained Teacher Competitive Examination; 153 posts through Jharkhand Diploma-level Joint Competitive Examination; 921 through Jharkhand Municipal Service Cadre Joint-Competitive Examination; 904 through Training Officer Competitive Examination for various trades of Jharkhand Industrial Training Service; 11,000 through Jharkhand Elementary School Trained Assistant Teacher Joint Competitive Examination- Intermediate Level; 15,001 through Jharkhand Elementary School Trained Assistant Teacher Joint Competitive Examination-Graduate-Level; 488 through Lady Supervisor Competitive Examination; 2,025 through JGGLCCE; and 2,532 through Jharkhand Para Medical Joint Competitive Examination.

The CM was accompanied by Jharkhand Chief Secretary L. Khiangte and other officials. Political observers said the State government has undertaken the process keeping in mind the Assembly election later this year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.