Jharkhand Speaker holds all-party meeting ahead of monsoon session

Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto on July 25 convened an all-party meeting to ensure the smooth functioning of the House during the upcoming Monsoon session, scheduled to commence on July 26 and conclude on August 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

This session marks the final assembly gathering before the state heads into elections later this year.

Present at the meeting were Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Minister Rameshwar Oraon, AJSU Party legislator Lambodar Mahto, and CPI(ML) Liberation legislator Vinod Singh.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the BJP was notably absent, with Speaker Mahto mentioning that Ranchi MLA CP Singh arrived late, speculating that he might have been designated as the party's representative.

"I expect smooth conduct of the proceedings in the last session of the ongoing assembly," he said.

Regarding frequent disruptions in the House, Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto remarked that such incidents are a regular part of proceedings. He acknowledged that members often passionately express their concerns and sometimes their approach towards the government can be forceful. He emphasised that this dynamic is typical and occurs in every legislative assembly.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren also shared his optimism for a productive and orderly session of the assembly, expressing hope that all parties would collaborate effectively to address the state's issues.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.