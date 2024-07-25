GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jharkhand Speaker holds all-party meeting ahead of monsoon session

This session marks the final assembly gathering before the state heads into elections later this year

Published - July 25, 2024 04:48 pm IST - Ranchi

PTI
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren with State Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren with State Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato | Photo Credit: PTI

Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto on July 25 convened an all-party meeting to ensure the smooth functioning of the House during the upcoming Monsoon session, scheduled to commence on July 26 and conclude on August 2.

This session marks the final assembly gathering before the state heads into elections later this year.

Present at the meeting were Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Minister Rameshwar Oraon, AJSU Party legislator Lambodar Mahto, and CPI(ML) Liberation legislator Vinod Singh.

However, the BJP was notably absent, with Speaker Mahto mentioning that Ranchi MLA CP Singh arrived late, speculating that he might have been designated as the party's representative.

"I expect smooth conduct of the proceedings in the last session of the ongoing assembly," he said.

Regarding frequent disruptions in the House, Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto remarked that such incidents are a regular part of proceedings. He acknowledged that members often passionately express their concerns and sometimes their approach towards the government can be forceful. He emphasised that this dynamic is typical and occurs in every legislative assembly.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren also shared his optimism for a productive and orderly session of the assembly, expressing hope that all parties would collaborate effectively to address the state's issues.

