Jharkhand Police file FIR in rail sabotage case after NTPC lodges complaint

A first information report (FIR) was filed by the Jharkhand Police on Wednesday against unknown miscreants after the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) lodged a complaint regarding a sabotage attempt to derail a coal rake which could have caused losses to the NTPC, including possible human casualties.

Fortunately, the villagers who had heard a loud explosion during the midnight as well as seen a vehicle plying nearby, informed the local police.

In the wee hours of morning on October 2, a part of the rail track (approx. 700 mm), that passes from Farakka to Lalmatia through Sahibganj and Godda districts of Jharkhand was found to be broken and missing. The spot where the rail track was possibly sabotaged was 40.1 km from Farakka in the Gututhola area of Ranga village near Barhait station. A local blacksmith also noticed a damaged rail track at 6 a.m. on October 2.

“Broken part of the rail was found lying 40 metres from the spot. Two concrete sleepers were found broken with approximately 40 pandrol clips on one side of the rail found missing causing the rail to be uprooted at around 10 metres on both sides of the single rail,” the NTPC has stated in a written letter to in-charge of Barhait Thana of Sahibganj in Jharkhand.

“A crater on the earth below the broken part was also observed. It is evident from the site conditions that the intention of the criminals was to derail the coal rake 427 which was about to pass the site shortly. Derailment could have caused huge loss to the NTPC, including possible human casualties,” the letter further states.

Immediately on receiving the information about the alleged sabotage, the rake was stopped before the site of possible explosion.

The NTPC said it was highly unsafe to run trains under such condition and that the police should investigate the incident to prevent any recurrence.

Multiple incidents

The reporting of sabotage by the NTPC on rail tracks comes close on the heels of multiple such incidents that have been reported by the Railways, at least four in September alone, including opening of a fishplate and a key along tracks in Uttar Pradesh, and in another goods train heading from Prayagraj to Kanpur, a gas cylinder was spotted on the track. Earlier, a damaged cylinder was found just before Kalindi Express halted in Kanpur. In yet another incident, rods were recovered from tracks on the Bhatinda-Delhi route.

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw had earlier stated that the Ministry is working closely with the State police and the Railway Protection Force to get to the root of the sabotage incidents. The Ministry has also briefed the National Investigation Agency of the sabotage incidents, Mr. Vaishnaw said.

