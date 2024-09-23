Jharkhand High Court transfers appointment scam case to CBI

In a major jolt to the Hemant Soren government, the Jharkhand High Court on Monday (September 23, 2024) handed over the Jharkhand Assembly illegal appointment scam case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

On June 20, a Division Bench had reserved the order after hearing the public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by Shiv Shankar Sharma. The Bench of Acting Chief Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad and Justice Arun Kumar Rai gave the verdict.

The petition said illegal and backdoor appointments were made in the Jharkhand Assembly between 2005 and 2007.

A total of 274 people were appointed during the tenure of Jharkhand’s first Assembly Speaker Inder Singh Namdhari and 324 people were appointed during the tenures of Alamgir Alam in the Assembly.

It was alleged that during the tenure of Mr. Namdhari, 70% of the people who got the jobs in the Assembly were from a single district whereas during the tenure of Mr. Alam, a case of money transaction for appointment came to light. The then Governor Syed Sibte Razi had ordered an inquiry into these irregularities.

Initially, retired judge Justice Loknath Prasad investigated the matter and after him, retired judge Justice Vikramaditya Prasad was given the responsibility.

Justice Vikramaditya Prasad submitted his report to the then Governor Droupadi Murmu in 2018 who had sent the report to the Speaker of the Assembly for action.

However, no action was taken on the report by the Speaker and a second panel, Justice SJ Mukhopadhaya Commission, was constituted to review the report of Justice Vikramaditya Commission.

In 2021, Mr. Sharma filed a PIL plea and sought that the matter be investigated by an independent agency.

During the hearing on June 20, Advocate General Rajiv Ranjan had said that the report of Justice Vikramaditya Commission could not be called legal because instead of giving the report to the State government, he had sent it directly to the Governor.

