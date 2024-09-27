Jharkhand Governor writes to CM Soren for probe into ‘irregularities’ in CGL exam

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar has written to Chief Minister Hemant Soren and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) to investigate allegations of irregularities in the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) competitive examination conducted by the JSSC.

In the letter written on Thursday (September 26, 2024), Mr. Gangwar said many candidates have alleged irregularities in the examination, including repetition of questions from previous examinations. However, the Commission has denied that there were irregularities. The exam was conducted on September 21 and 22.

Along with the letter, the Governor has also sent a copy of the memorandum submitted by candidates who met the Governor at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) with allegations of irregularities in the examination. The candidates had said that 16 out of 20 questions in mathematics and reasoning subjects had also been asked in the examinations conducted in 2018 and 2022.

In his reaction to the allegations, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, at an event in Ranchi on Friday (September 27, 2024), said, “In the examination conducted through JSSC, we see how a media trial is taking place. The truth is not known, and efforts are being made to defame the Government through media trials. We have worked with determination regarding the examination.”

Meanwhile, the Commission on Friday (September 27, 2024) released the provisional answer key for the CGL examination, and candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can raise their objections by September 30 through the official website jssc.nic.in.

The examination seeks to fill 2,017 positions across multiple roles, including assistant branch officer, junior secretariat assistant, block supply officer and planning assistant.

Previously, the examination made the headlines when the CM Hemant Soren government issued an order to suspend Internet services in the State for stipulated durations on the two exam days. However, the Internet services were restored on the second day of the exam following an order of the Jharkhand High Court on a PIL plea in this regard.

Targeting the State Government over the issue, the Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, Amar Kumar Bauri, said the government was playing with the future of youth.

“The government has sold the jobs. It is evident that conducting exams is not a priority for them. Their focus seems to be illegal activities like coal and sand theft. The government shut down Internet services from 2 a.m. so that these people could distribute the question papers at night. The answers were in the hands of the candidates even before the exam. If we get the blessings of the people and the BJP government is formed, then in the first Cabinet meeting itself, the CGL exam will be investigated by the CBI and those involved in corruption will be sent behind bars,” Mr. Bauri said.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and BJP leader Champai Soren also waded in. “The concern of the candidates regarding JSSC’s CGL exam seems justified. Setting politics aside, every possible effort should be made to maintain the credibility of this institution (JSSC) by conducting an impartial investigation into the allegations made by the candidates,” he said.