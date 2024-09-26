Jharkhand Government waives farm loans worth ₹400 crore, allows 1.77 lakh farmers to benefit

Ahead of the Assembly election, the Jharkhand Government on Thursday (September 26, 2024) waived off agricultural loans worth ₹400.66 crore of 1,76,977 farmers by transferring the amount through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Chief Minister Hemant Soren said farmers are facing “various challenges” and agricultural work is getting affected due to poverty, following which the Government decided to waive agricultural loans up to ₹2 lakh.

The Chief Minister said 80% of Jharkhand’s population lives in rural areas and depends on farming for a livelihood. “A farmer’s field is his bank and the barn is his ATM. But the condition of farmers is not hidden. They are doing agriculture work amidst adverse conditions. Many times, due to weather, the crops are damaged, the brunt of which they have to bear for a long time. Our Government is working to help the farmers,” Mr. Soren said.

The Chief Minister said that despite being a State rich in minerals and forest resources, Jharkhand is still “backward”. He said that farmers must become “self-reliant” to develop the State. He suggested that farmers adopt alternative farming along with traditional techniques given uncertain climatic conditions. He urged them to utilise government schemes.

Taking a dig at the Central Government, the Chief Minister said a few people have “so much money” that even if “125 crore people of the country sit down, they will not be able to count”.

“The Central Government does not have money for farmers and is giving everything to capitalist friends,” he said.

The Chief Minister accused the Central Government of creating communal rifts in the country. “The BJP wants to form the Government in the State with money. Many BJP leaders are roaming in Jharkhand. There is a need to fight them. People of Jharkhand are not afraid of jail and bullets,” the Chief Minister said.