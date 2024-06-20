ADVERTISEMENT

Jharkhand coal mine attack case: NIA conducts extensive searches at three locations

Published - June 20, 2024 12:38 pm IST - New Delhi

“The premises were connected with associates of the notorious Aman Sahu gang in Jharkhand,” the NIA said in the statement.

PTI

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

“The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted extensive searches at three locations in Jharkhand as part of its probe in a case related to extortion and attack on a coal mine,” an official statement issued on June 20 said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Digital devices, a Fortuner vehicle and some incriminating material were seized during the searches conducted on Wednesday in Hazaribagh and Ranchi districts on the premises of various suspects,” it said.

“The premises were connected with associates of the notorious Aman Sahu gang in Jharkhand,” the NIA said in the statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The investigating agency had earlier charge sheeted 24 accused in the case involving an attack at Tetariyakhand coal mine in Jharkhand's Latehar district by members of the Sujit Sinha, Aman Sahu and other gangs.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The attack was carried out in December 2020, as part of a criminal conspiracy hatched by these gangs to extort money and disrupt government work,” it said.

“The NIA, which took over the investigation in March 2021, had in February this year arrested Shankar Yadav, a key aide of Aman Sahu, following seizure of ₹1.3 crore from him during searches at five locations in Bihar,” the statement said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US