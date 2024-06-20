GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jharkhand coal mine attack case: NIA conducts extensive searches at three locations

“The premises were connected with associates of the notorious Aman Sahu gang in Jharkhand,” the NIA said in the statement.

Published - June 20, 2024 12:38 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

“The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted extensive searches at three locations in Jharkhand as part of its probe in a case related to extortion and attack on a coal mine,” an official statement issued on June 20 said.

“Digital devices, a Fortuner vehicle and some incriminating material were seized during the searches conducted on Wednesday in Hazaribagh and Ranchi districts on the premises of various suspects,” it said.

“The premises were connected with associates of the notorious Aman Sahu gang in Jharkhand,” the NIA said in the statement.

The investigating agency had earlier charge sheeted 24 accused in the case involving an attack at Tetariyakhand coal mine in Jharkhand's Latehar district by members of the Sujit Sinha, Aman Sahu and other gangs.

“The attack was carried out in December 2020, as part of a criminal conspiracy hatched by these gangs to extort money and disrupt government work,” it said.

“The NIA, which took over the investigation in March 2021, had in February this year arrested Shankar Yadav, a key aide of Aman Sahu, following seizure of ₹1.3 crore from him during searches at five locations in Bihar,” the statement said.

Related Topics

Jharkhand / Ranchi / coal / mining / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.