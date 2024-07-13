GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, wife Kalpana meet Sonia Gandhi

Describing the meeting as a courtesy call, Hemant Soren said he had come to meet Sonia Gandhi as they had not met her after the Lok Sabha elections and since he came out of jail.

Published - July 13, 2024 02:57 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren along with his wife Kalpana Murmu Soren met senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren along with his wife Kalpana Murmu Soren met senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren met Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on July 13, days after he took charge of the post again. Accompanied by his wife Kalpana, Hemant Soren met Ms. Gandhi at her 10 Janpath residence in New Delhi.

Describing the meeting as a courtesy call, Mr. Soren said he had come to meet Ms. Gandhi as they had not met her after the Lok Sabha elections and since he came out of jail.

"Discussions for Jharkhand Assembly elections will continue...there was no discussion about polls," Mr. Soren said when asked whether the upcoming Assembly polls in Jharkhand were discussed with Ms. Gandhi.

"Indians are very sensitive and tolerant. They tolerate a lot until they cannot and then they make themselves heard by voting," he told reporters after meeting Ms. Gandhi. He also hoped that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would be granted bail soon.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president had resigned as the Chief Minister before his arrest on January 31 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. After spending around five months in prison, he secured bail and became Chief Minister again on July 4.

While granting him bail, the Jharkhand High Court has held that prima facie he is not guilty of the offence and there is no likelihood that he would commit an offence while on bail.

The JMM and the Congress are alliance partners in the Soren-led government. Assembly elections in the State are scheduled to take place later this year.

Related Topics

Jharkhand / Ranchi / state politics / politics / politics (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.