Hemant Soren shares prisoner’s stamp on his hand to mark his birthday

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren chose an unusual way to celebrate his 49th birthday on Saturday, sharing a picture of the prisoner’s stamp on his right hand in a social media post, and describing it as a symbol of the ongoing challenges faced by democracy.

Mr. Soren explained that the stamp had been placed on his hand by the jail authorities when he was released from prison. He alleged that he had been sent to jail as part of a political conspiracy, and raised questions about the present political scenario without naming any particular party or person.

Fighting for rights

“When an elected Chief Minister can be put in jail for 150 days without any proof, without any complaint, without any crime, then what will they do with the common tribals, Dalits, and suppressed people, I don’t need to explain this. Today I am even more determined to strengthen my resolve to fight for the rights of every oppressed, deprived, Dalit, backward, tribal, indigenous person. I will raise my voice for every person/community that has been suppressed, that has been denied justice, that is being persecuted on the basis of its colour, community, food habits, clothing,” the Jharkhand CM said in a post on X.

“We have to unite and build a society where the law is equal for all, where there is no misuse of power. Yes, this path will not be easy, we will have to face many challenges but I am confident that together we can overcome these challenges because our country’s unity and diversity is our strength,” he added.

Mr. Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 in connection with a money-laundering case related to an alleged land scam, and was in jail for almost half the year. He resigned as Chief Minister just before he was arrested, and was succeeded in the State’s top spot by senior JMM leader Champai Soren. After the High Court granted him bail on June 28, he took oath as Chief Minister of the State for a third time on July 4.

PM’s wishes

On Friday (August 9, 2024), which was celebrated as World Tribal Day, the Leader of the Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly, Amar Kumar Bauri, criticised Mr. Soren, alleging that only his family matters to him. On Saturday (August 10, 2024), however, he wished Mr. Soren on his birthday.

The Prime Minister also wished him in a post on X. “Best wishes to Jharkhand CM Shri Hemant Soren Ji on his birthday. Praying for his long life and wonderful health,” he said.