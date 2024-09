Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren most corrupt; played with India's healthy democratic practices: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday (September 21, 2024) slammed Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, dubbing him the "most corrupt CM” who played with India's healthy democratic practices.

Mr. Singh asserted that it was time to dethrone Mr. Soren and vote the BJP to power in the eastern State. Assembly elections are due in Jharkhand later in the year.

“Hemant Soren is the most corrupt CM. He has played with India's healthy democratic practices and indulged in corruption. India will never accept any tainted person,” he said, flagging off BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' in Itkhori.

The Defence Minister also attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he "tarnished" India's image abroad and tried to provoke the Sikh community.

"Rahul Gandhi visited the U.S... He tried to provoke the Sikh community by saying that India is not safe for them. He is tarnishing the image and reputation of India in foreign countries,” Mr. Singh said.

He also termed the ruling coalition in Jharkhand – the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) – as three “speed breakers blocking the State’s development”.

Mr. Singh slammed the State Government for “patronising” Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators, and said they were marrying "our daughters which won't be tolerated", as BJP believes in the politics of justice and not of caste, creed or religion.

