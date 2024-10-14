Jharkhand CM distributes appointment letters to 498 community health officials

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday distributed appointment letters to 498 community health officials on a contractual basis.

"This is a historic occasion as we welcome these 498 community health officials. I expect you to deliver quality services to the people," the Chief Minister said while addressing a gathering at Project Building.

He handed over symbolic appointment letters to five persons - Anita Mahto, Ankita Upadhyay, Santoshi Rajak, Silwanti Soren, and Mohammad Rabiul Islam.

Mr. Soren emphasised that there hasn’t been a month —except during the Covid-19 pandemic — when appointment letters weren’t distributed under the current administration.

He noted that this latest recruitment adds another crucial link in the ongoing effort to strengthen the government's health services.

Mr. Soren expressed confidence that the newly appointed officials would fulfil their duties diligently, particularly in the state's remote areas, which often lack health facilities due to challenging geography.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to enhancing the healthcare system in the state.

The Chief Minister highlighted ongoing efforts to provide world-class healthcare and mentioned collaborations with private entities.

"Recently, we laid the foundation stone for Apollo Hospital. Additionally, a world-class medical college and hospital is being constructed in Itki by the Azim Premji Foundation. I am confident that soon, residents will no longer need to travel to other states for treatment, as they will have access to modern medical facilities right here in Jharkhand," Mr. Soren said.

He also noted that measures have been taken to improve the health system and provide better medical care for patients, including the introduction of affordable air ambulance services for emergencies.

Earlier, the Chief Minister virtually laid the foundation stone for Jharkhand Bhavan in Navi Mumbai. He also laid the foundation for a 230/33 kV Pakri-Barwadih substation to ensure an uninterrupted power supply for residents reliant on the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC).

