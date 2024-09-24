GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jharkhand Assembly polls: Election Commission to have ''zero tolerance'' towards use of money power

Election Commission vows zero tolerance for money power in Jharkhand assembly elections, coordinating with enforcement agencies for fair polls

Published - September 24, 2024 04:59 pm IST - Ranchi

PTI
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, Election Commissioners (EC) Gyanesh Kumar, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and others during a meeting with enforcement agencies for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Ranchi on Monday (September 23, 2024).

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, Election Commissioners (EC) Gyanesh Kumar, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and others during a meeting with enforcement agencies for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Ranchi on Monday (September 23, 2024). | Photo Credit: ANI

On Tuesday (September 24, 2024), the Election Commission (EC) made it clear to central and state enforcement agencies that it will have “zero tolerance towards use of money power” in the upcoming elections to the 81-member Jharkhand assembly.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr. S.S. Sandhu reviewed poll preparedness here and held meetings with political parties, security forces and other stakeholders.

Election Commission meets representatives of parties in poll-bound Jharkhand

“During the review meeting with nearly 20 central and state enforcement agencies like DRI, NCB, state and central GST, RPF, RBI, state police, income tax, enforcement directorate, etc, the commission underscored its focus for inducement-free elections. The commission conveyed its zero tolerance towards use of money power in the elections,” the EC said in a release.

The CEC cautioned the officials to avoid any undue harassment of the public in the name of checking during the elections.

The EC directed all enforcement agencies to work in a coordinated manner to “curb illicit liquor, cash and drug inflow in the state besides synchronising and updating their route maps”.

Seat-sharing formula for upcoming Assembly polls to be decided soon: Jharkhand Congress President

The commission asked the police and excise department to focus on action against liquor and drug kingpins and establish backward linkages for wider deterrence besides reviewing inter-state border and Naka arrangements, particularly those which lie on illicit liquor and drug inflow.

The poll panel also directed the officials to maintain a special focus on Jharkhand borders with West Bengal, Odisha and Bihar.

