Jharkhand assembly elections 2024: No fissures in BJP over ticket distribution, some resentment natural, says Assam CM Himanta

Mr. Sarma, who is also the BJP co-incharge of Jharkhand assembly elections, denied allegations that familial ties were kept into consideration while distributing tickets by the party

Updated - October 21, 2024 07:01 pm IST - Ranchi

PTI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. File

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday (October 21, 2024) dismissed reports of fissures in Jharkhand BJP over distribution of tickets for the assembly elections, saying some resentment after release of the candidates' list is natural.

Mr. Sarma, who is also the BJP co-incharge of Jharkhand assembly elections, denied allegations that familial ties were kept into consideration while distributing tickets by the party.

Polling to the 81-member Assembly in the State will be held on November 13 and November 20, and the votes will be counted on November 23.

Jharkhand polls being held before time as part of BJP’s 'conspiracy': JMM leader Kalpana Soren

"I don't have any information (about fissures in the party). Some resentment after candidate announcement is quite natural," Mr. Sarma told reporters here when asked about discontent among the party's rank and file leading to some resignations including that of three-term BJP MLA Kedar Hazra.

He said BJP is a big political party and some "displeasure" and "resignation" was bound to happen and he would meet those disgruntled leaders.

Mr. Sarma also rejected allegations that the BJP, which accuses several other parties of being 'dynastic', gave election tickets to certain people because of their families.

He said the accusation was misplaced as the ticket was given to Meera Munda, the wife of former Union Minister and ex-CM Arjun Munda, since her husband is not contesting the assembly elections.

Likewise, allotment of party ticket to another former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das's daughter-in-law Purnima Das Sahu was done as he is not contesting elections, he said.

On giving tickets to former CM Champai Soren and his son Babulal Soren, Mr. Sarma said it was a commitment to them when he had joined the BJP after quitting the ruling JMM.

"At the time of his [Champai Soren] joining, we had assured him [of tickets]," he said.

Published - October 21, 2024 07:00 pm IST

