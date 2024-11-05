GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jharkhand assembly elections 2024: JMM-led coalition ‘harbinger of corruption’, alleges Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi in a rally

Addressing a rally in Jamshedpur, he also alleged that the JMM is allowing entry of Bangladeshi infiltrators who indulge in “love jihad and land jihad” in Jharkhand

Updated - November 05, 2024 05:35 pm IST - Jamshedpur

PTI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. file

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. file | Photo Credit: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday (November 5, 2024) accused the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand of being a “harbinger of destruction and corruption”.

Jharkhand Assembly elections 2024: BJP’s manifesto is ‘Jumla’, says CM Hemant Soren

Addressing a rally in Jamshedpur, he also alleged that the JMM is allowing entry of Bangladeshi infiltrators who indulge in “love jihad and land jihad” in Jharkhand.

Mr. Adityanath alleged that a conspiracy was hatched to change the demography of Jharkhand.

"The JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand is a harbinger of corruption and destruction. Corruption has peaked during this regime. They are allowing entry of Bangladeshi Rohingya infiltrators who are indulging in love jihad and land jihad in Jharkhand," Mr. Adityanath said at the rally.

He urged people to vote for BJP to boost nationalism over “petty issues” of caste, creed or religion.

Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will be held on November 13 and 20, while counting of votes will take place on November 23.

Published - November 05, 2024 05:28 pm IST

Related Topics

India / Jharkhand / Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.