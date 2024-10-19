ADVERTISEMENT

Jharkhand assembly elections 2024: EC orders removal of acting DGP ahead of polls

Updated - October 19, 2024 04:05 pm IST

The Jharkhand Assembly elections will be held in two phases -- November 13 and 20 Ranchi

PTI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren with CPI (ML) leaders Vinod Singh, Arup Chatterjee and Bablu Mahato during a meeting ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Ranchi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Ahead of the upcoming Jharkhand polls, the Election Commission on Saturday (October 19, 2024) directed the State government to remove Acting Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Gupta from his position with immediate effect due to a "history" of complaints against him in previous elections, sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress to contest Jharkhand polls as part of JMM-led alliance, BJP says confident of forming government

The Jharkhand Assembly elections will be held in two phases -- November 13 and 20.

The decision to remove Gupta was taken based on a history of complaints and action taken by the commission against him during previous elections, the sources said.

The charge of the DGP will now be handed over to the senior most DGP-level officer in the cadre, they said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US