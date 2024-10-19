Jharkhand assembly elections 2024: EC orders removal of acting DGP ahead of polls

Ahead of the upcoming Jharkhand polls, the Election Commission on Saturday (October 19, 2024) directed the State government to remove Acting Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Gupta from his position with immediate effect due to a "history" of complaints against him in previous elections, sources said.

The Jharkhand Assembly elections will be held in two phases -- November 13 and 20.

The decision to remove Gupta was taken based on a history of complaints and action taken by the commission against him during previous elections, the sources said.

The charge of the DGP will now be handed over to the senior most DGP-level officer in the cadre, they said.

