GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jharkhand assembly elections 2024: EC orders removal of acting DGP ahead of polls

The Jharkhand Assembly elections will be held in two phases -- November 13 and 20 Ranchi

Updated - October 19, 2024 04:05 pm IST

PTI
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren with CPI (ML) leaders Vinod Singh, Arup Chatterjee and Bablu Mahato during a meeting ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Ranchi.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren with CPI (ML) leaders Vinod Singh, Arup Chatterjee and Bablu Mahato during a meeting ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Ranchi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Ahead of the upcoming Jharkhand polls, the Election Commission on Saturday (October 19, 2024) directed the State government to remove Acting Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Gupta from his position with immediate effect due to a "history" of complaints against him in previous elections, sources said.

Congress to contest Jharkhand polls as part of JMM-led alliance, BJP says confident of forming government

The Jharkhand Assembly elections will be held in two phases -- November 13 and 20.

The decision to remove Gupta was taken based on a history of complaints and action taken by the commission against him during previous elections, the sources said.

The charge of the DGP will now be handed over to the senior most DGP-level officer in the cadre, they said.

Published - October 19, 2024 04:03 pm IST

Related Topics

India / Jharkhand / Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.