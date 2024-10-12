ADVERTISEMENT

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Decision on seat-sharing with allies after MCC announcement, says State Congress chief

Updated - October 12, 2024 04:53 pm IST - Ranchi

Elections to the 81-member Assembly in Jharkhand are due this year as the term of the present Vidhan Sabha comes to an end on January 5, 2025

PTI

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and party leader Rahul Gandhi meets Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife and JMM leader Kalpana Soren. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) President Keshav Mahto Kamlesh on Saturday (October 12, 2024) said a decision on seat-sharing among alliance partners would be taken after announcement of the Model Code of Conduct for the ensuing Jharkhand Assembly Elections.

"The decision on seat-sharing among alliance partners will be made based on discussions after the announcement of the Model Code of Conduct here," Mr. Mahto told reporters.

He said all alliance partners stand united and are with the JMM-led coalition Government.

Mr. Mahto also said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will come to Ranchi this month.

He, however, said that the date of Mr. Gandhi's visit is yet to be finalised.

