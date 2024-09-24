GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jharkhand Assembly election will be held on time, says CEC Rajiv Kumar

Election Commission concludes review meetings in State; cautions State officials against partisan conduct; directs poll officials to ensure zero tolerance to inducements; monitor social media for fake news

Updated - September 24, 2024 07:39 pm IST - Patna

Amit Bhelari
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and S.S. Sandhu at a meeting with administrative and police officials in Ranchi on September 24, 2024, in preparation for the Jharkhand Assembly election.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and S.S. Sandhu at a meeting with administrative and police officials in Ranchi on September 24, 2024, in preparation for the Jharkhand Assembly election. | Photo Credit: ANI

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) that the Assembly election in Jharkhand would be held on time.

The term of the 81-seat Assembly is due to expire on January 5, 2025.

Mr. Kumar was speaking on the concluding day of the Election Commission’s review meeting in Ranchi.

During the review, the commission directed officials to ensure strict implementation of its guidelines without any bias. It also cautioned the State and district administration against partisan conduct. There should be zero tolerance to inducements, it said, and issued stringent directives to enforcement agencies to curb money power.

After a meeting with representatives of various political parties on Monday, the panel held a detailed review meeting with the District Election Officers (DEOs)/ Superintendents of Police (SPs)/Divisional Commissioners and Inspectors-General on every aspect of election planning and conduct on Tuesday.

The commission also held meetings with Chief Secretary L. Khiangte and Director-General of Police (DGP) Anurag Gupta to review the poll preparedness and law and order matters.

The commission directed the DGP to ensure regular coordination meetings with his counterparts in the neighbouring States. Jharkhand shares a long boundary with five States – Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh.

Video recording

To a question on holding the Jharkhand election along with Maharashtra [its Assembly term ends in November], Mr. Kumar told the media: “Tomorrow [September 25], there is voting in Jammu & Kashmir and the day after, we are going to Maharashtra. After that we will decide. The Election Commission is always ready for the election. A few political parties requested recording of counting of postal ballots. We have decided that it would be recorded, and with the order of the court, whoever requires can watch it. Every process will be recorded.”

On the second day of the review meeting, the commission specifically reviewed all the issues and concerns raised by the political parties. He emphasised that all DEOs/SPs should ensure free and fair elections, maintaining the highest standards of impartial conduct for a level playing field.

He asked DEOs to engage voters through innovative voter awareness and outreach activities for enhanced turnout. The DEOs should organise SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) activities through local cultural activities and sports such as archery and hockey.

All DEOs and SPs were instructed to monitor social media for fake news and to respond swiftly with appropriate legal action, if required.

Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K. Ravi Kumar said that as on September 20, 2024, a total of 2.59 crore voters (1.31 crore male and 1.28 crore female electors) were registered in the State.

Of the 81 Assembly constituencies, 44 are general category seats, 28 are reserved for candidates from the Scheduled Tribes and nine seats for the Scheduled Castes.

Vote-at-home option

There are over 11.05 lakh first-time voters (18-19 years), 1.14 lakh senior citizens aged above 85 and 3.64 lakh PwD (person with disabilities) voters registered in the State.

For the first time in the Assembly elections of Jharkhand, senior citizens aged over 85 and PwDs with 40% benchmark disability will be provided an option to vote from their homes by filling application form 12D.

While giving an overview of the polling stations during the review, the Jharkhand CEO said a total of 29,562 polling stations would be set up in 20,276 locations. While 24,520 of these will be in rural areas, 5,042 will be urban areas, with an average of 872 voters per polling station.

Published - September 24, 2024 07:37 pm IST

