Jharkhand Assembly election: Popularity of Soren’s cash transfer scheme a tough challenge for BJP

The cash transfer scheme started by Chief Minister Hemant Soren is turning out to be a tough challenge to the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly election.

In the run-up to the Assembly election, the cash transfer scheme Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojna (MMSY) has made the women economically stronger as they are able to meet their daily expenses.

The BJP has been continuously targeting CM Soren over the scheme and calling it a political stunt before the Jharkhand election. Under the scheme the financial assistance of ₹1,000 is given to eligible women above 21 years to 50 years of age; so far, 48,15,048 women have been registered to provide the benefits of the scheme out of which 45,36,597 women have been covered.

Expressing happiness over the scheme, 48-year-old Neelam Lakra, a resident of Namkum in Ranchi said, “It has provided us social and economic security and I am no longer dependent on anyone else for minor needs. My husband is a daily wage labour and his money is not enough to run the house properly having three children. This scheme has given us a lot of support and I can properly feed my children. Getting ₹12,000 annually is a big relief for people like us.”

Through the scheme, the Hemant Soren government is not only providing social economical security but also eyeing on the women voters. The total number of voters in Jharkhand is 2.59 crore with 1.31 crore male constituents and 1.28 crore female voters.

The scheme is helping women to be empowered by raising their economic standard of living and also helping to get rid of all the obstacles coming due to the financial crisis.

Another beneficiary and resident of Tatisilwai in Ranchi, Sukhiya Tirkey who sells vegetables said, “I never imagined that we will get ₹1,000 per month from the government. We are four female members in the family and we all are getting ₹1,000 each which means ₹4,000 additional per month. We have heard the government is planning to increase the amount and would give ₹2,000.”

The scheme started by Mr. Soren on August 18, has seen the transfer of the second instalment last month. After coming out from the jail, Mr. Soren had said that the scheme would have been started five months back but the Opposition sent him to jail in a “fake” case.

In one of the recent statements, Mr. Soren said, “We have connected half of the State’s population with the Samman Yojana, which has created history in this country and 50 lakh women have been connected with this. We are empowering the mothers and sisters of the State.”

The Opposition BJP has also understood the importance of this scheme and that’s the reason, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who is also the co-incharge of Jharkhand election recently announced that as soon as the BJP government takes oath in Jharkhand, the first thing it will do is to start giving ₹2,100 per month to the sisters through ‘Gogo Didi Yojana’ alleging only cheating is going on through the Maiya Samman Yojana.

The BJP on Wednesday, concluded its Parivartan Yatra with the rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hazaribagh. The rally which started on September 20, saw several State BJP leaders and Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled States slamming Mr. Soren over the JMMSY. They also countered him with the allegation of Bangladeshi infiltration in Santhal Pargana; this issue does not seem to have the same traction among tribals.

The Hindu found many tribal women taking part in BJP rallies speaking positively of the JMMSY and praised CM Soren for the scheme instead.

Kalpana Murmu Soren, wife of Hemant Soren has given an edge to the scheme by leading a campaign ‘Maiya Samman Yatra’ under which she is visiting every district and meeting the beneficiaries. She has blamed the BJP-led Centre for creating obstacles in the development of the State.

Last week after Mr. Soren wrote a letter to PM Modi to release the fund. She also posted a message on the social media platform X, saying, “When will Jharkhand get its ₹1.36 lakh crore? Hemant Sorenji has repeatedly urged the Central government to give Jharkhand its rightful money, but the BJP government at the Centre has maintained silence on this.”

She added, “Our government has launched many welfare schemes and many more schemes are in the pipeline but the Centre’s refusal to pay the dues clearly shows that it wants to block the development of Jharkhand. This attitude exposes their insensitivity towards the people of Jharkhand.”