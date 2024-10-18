ADVERTISEMENT

Jharkhand assembly election 2024: Filing of nomination for first phase of polls begins

Updated - October 18, 2024 12:28 pm IST - Ranchi

The elections 43 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand will take place in two phases, on November 13 and November 20, with counting scheduled for November 23

PTI

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu during a press conference for the announcement of the schedule of elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Jharkhand and Maharashtra, in New Delhi | Photo Credit: PTI

Filing of nomination papers for 43 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand, set to vote on November 13 in phase-1, began on Friday (October 18, 2024), an election official said.

The nomination process will continue until October 25, with submissions accepted from 11 am to 3 pm.

Congress to contest Jharkhand polls as part of JMM-led alliance, BJP says confident of forming government

Only five persons, including the candidate, can enter the Returning Officer's chamber to file nominations. The security deposit for general candidates is set at Rs 10,000, while SC/ST candidates must deposit Rs 5,000. Each candidate can spend a maximum of Rs 40 lakh.

About 2.60 crore electors, including 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 1.13 lakh persons with disabilities, third-gender individuals, and senior citizens over 85, are expected to vote, compared to 2.23 crore in the 2019 Assembly Elections.

Scrutiny of nominations will take place on October 28 and the last date for withdrawal of nomination is October 30.

The constituencies going to polls under the general category on November 13 are Kodarma, Barkatha, Barhi, Barkagaon, Hazaribagh, Baharagora, Jamshedpur East, Jamshedpur West, Ichagarh, Ranchi, Hatia, Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur.

The ST seats are Ghatsila, Potka, Seraikella, Chaibasa, Majhgaon, Jaganathpur, Manoharpur, Chakradharpur, Kharsawan, Tamar, Torpa, Khunti, Mandar, Sisai, Gumla, Bishunpur, Simdega, Kolebira, Lohardaga and Manika.

In addition, SC constituencies – Simaria, Chatra, Jugsalai, Kanke, Latehar and Chhatarpur – are also scheduled to go to polls on the day.

Candidates with criminal records must disclose this information in newspapers and on television three times during the campaign. Political parties are similarly required to publicise the criminal backgrounds of their nominees.

