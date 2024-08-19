ADVERTISEMENT

‘Internal matter of JMM,’ says Congress’ Banna Gupta on Champai Soren claiming he felt insulted

Published - August 19, 2024 12:02 pm IST - Ranchi

“The INDIA alliance has nothing to say on this,” he said.

ANI

File picture of Congress leader Banna Gupta | Photo Credit: X/@BannaGupta76

Jharkhand Minister and Congress leader Banna Gupta on Monday refused to be drawn into the speculation of former Chief Minister Champai Soren joining another party, citing it an internal matter of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) party.

"This is an internal matter of JMM, the INDIA alliance has nothing to say on this," he said.

“[Chief Minister] Hemant Soren is a good CM and is running the government well. He understands the minute details of politics. It is their internal matter and I don’t want to comment much on this,” he said.

Earlier on Sunday, former Chief Minister Champai Soren expressed his bitter experiences within the party during his tenure as a Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

Champai Soren stated that he felt "insulted" during his tenure and that "all options are open" for him until the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly polls. He cited various instances where he was not allowed to convene a meeting of the legislative party and was suddenly asked to resign, prompting him "to seek an alternative path."

In a lengthy post on X, Champai Soren emphasised that he has always engaged in politics with the public's concerns in mind, from advocating for workers against industrial houses early in his career to supporting the Jharkhand movement.

