INDIA parties brace for hard seat-sharing talks in run-up to Jharkhand Assembly election

In the run-up to the Assembly election in Jharkhand, hard bargaining has started between the ruling INDIA bloc parties over the seat-sharing formula in the tribal-dominated State. The election to the 81-member Assembly will be held later this year.

The three big players— Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)— have begun closed-door meetings.

Jharkhand Congress in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir and Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur met JMM executive president and Chief Minister Hemant Soren at his official residence in Ranchi on Sunday.

The JMM has demanded more than 43 seats, the Congress 33, and the RJD 22 seats. Accommodating the CPI(ML) is another challenge for the allies as the party, with a single MLA, is supporting the Soren-led government

In the 2019 Assembly election, the JMM contested 43 seats and won 30, the Congress contested 31 and won 16, and the RJD contested seven seats and won one seat. The CPI(ML) contested 15 seats and won one.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Thakur said, “Last election, we [Congress] contested on 31 seats but this time we will contest on 33 seats because two more MLAs have joined Congress — J.P. Patel of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Pradeep Yadav of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajtantrik). There will be no problems in the seat sharing and when formal talks begin all the aspects would be discussed, including the candidates and their winning capability. Preparation is going on for all 81 seats as in case we get a different seat than last year we will be ready to contest on that seat too. According to the situation, there could be exchange of seats as well. Seat sharing would be completed by next month.”

With the formal merger of the Marxist Coordination Committee (MCC) into the CPI(ML) on Saturday, the left party will demand more. Requesting anonymity, a CPI (ML) leader said the party is eyeing the Dhanwar, Bagodar, Nirsa, Sindri and Jamua seats where the party has a support base. At present, the party holds Bagodar, which is represented by CPI(ML) MLA Vinod Kumar Singh.

JMM central spokesperson Manoj Pandey said the final decision would be taken by Mr. Hemant Soren and party patriarch Shibu Soren.

“Pressure from party workers and the ground reality indicates that JMM should contest more seats than last Assembly election. However, the final decision would be taken by Hemant Sorenji,” Mr. Pandey said.

Jharkhand RJD president Sanjay Singh Yadav said, “The situation of 2019 Assembly election and 2024 is different. Last time we gave our seats to alliance partners where RJD was winning from five terms. We will not do the same thing again and again. We gave Manika, Bhawnathpur, Garhwa, Jamua, Jarmundi, and other seats to our allies. I have informed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadavji that RJD is ready to contest on 22 seats. The final decision would be taken by him.”