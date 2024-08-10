INDIA bloc will fight for rights of poor, says Rahul in birthday greetings to Soren

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi greeted Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on his birthday on Saturday (August 10, 2024) and vowed that the INDIA bloc will fight for the rights of the poor, the deprived and the tribals of the country and win.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also greeted CM Soren on his birthday. "We wish him a long life and good health. INDIA bloc is fighting together for social justice, economic empowerment and inclusive development in the country," he said in a post on X.

CM Soren, who is also the executive president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), turned 49 on Saturday (August 10, 2024).

In a post in Hindi on X (formerly Twitter), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Jharkhand Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren ji on his birthday."

"In the fight for the rights of the poor, the deprived and the tribals of the country, and against every injustice done to them, INDIA will fight strongly and together we will win," Mr. Gandhi said.

Assembly elections in Jharkhand are slated to take place later this year. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Congress are part of the ruling alliance in the state and hope to repeat the coalition government by overcoming the challenge from the BJP-led opposition in Jharkhand.

